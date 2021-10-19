Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.36. The company had a trading volume of 408,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $308.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.