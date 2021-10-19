Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,149 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

