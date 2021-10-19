Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 11,249 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 8.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

