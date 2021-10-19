Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 14,887 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. 42,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.