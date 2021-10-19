Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $4.06 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor makes up approximately 2.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23.

