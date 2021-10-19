Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

