Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 42,618 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 954.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 31,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

