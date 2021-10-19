Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 21,944 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000. Linde comprises about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

LIN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.56. 4,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average is $298.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

