Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 25,700 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

