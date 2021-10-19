Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,270. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

