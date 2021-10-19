Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 97,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 325.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 375,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 287,586 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 409,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,685. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.