Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

