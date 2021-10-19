MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,072 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

QUAL traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. 592,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03.

