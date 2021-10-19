MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $3,327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $319.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

