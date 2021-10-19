MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.47. 58,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,705. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

