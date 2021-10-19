MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,727 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. 3,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,092. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

