MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $121,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

