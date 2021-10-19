Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,706,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

MRNA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.50. 241,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.