ModiHost (AIM) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $223,639.44 and $38,759.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

