Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,781,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,018,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

