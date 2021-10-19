Morgan Stanley Cuts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $166.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

RNR opened at $146.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

