Morgan Stanley Trims Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Target Price to $321.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.88.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $276.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $281.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.