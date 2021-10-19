MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

Several research firms have issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR traded down €1.61 ($1.89) on Thursday, hitting €37.61 ($44.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €38.09 ($44.81) and a 12 month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.