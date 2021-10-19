Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAFU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $4,915,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth $491,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth $1,106,000.

MCAFU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,285. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

