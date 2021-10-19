M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $104,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

