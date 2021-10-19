M&T Bank Corp Has $81.83 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $81,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in American Tower by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $7.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.33. 10,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.64. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.