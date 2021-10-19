M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.39% of DuPont de Nemours worth $155,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

