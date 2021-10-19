M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,686 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $42,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.24. 14,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

