M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,932 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 163,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 36,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 474,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,898. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

