Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

