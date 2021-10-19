MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

