My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 6.7% This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002686 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $11.57 million and $2.39 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

