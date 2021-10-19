Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 99,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,332,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.