Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 99,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,332,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.89.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
