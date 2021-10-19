National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.59 Million

Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $241.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.48 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $954.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.17 million to $968.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock remained flat at $$12.78 during trading hours on Friday. 13,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,823. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

