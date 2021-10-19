National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 905.90 ($11.84) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 935.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 926.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

