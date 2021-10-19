Natixis Has $2.38 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

