Natixis Sells 4,281 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.