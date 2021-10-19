Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 120,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

