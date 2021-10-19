Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

