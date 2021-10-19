nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

nDivision stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,080. nDivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

