NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.0 days.
Shares of NEC stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. NEC has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.
NEC Company Profile
