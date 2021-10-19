NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.0 days.

Shares of NEC stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. NEC has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Get NEC alerts:

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.