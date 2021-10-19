Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $634.54. 41,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,458. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

