Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

NFLX traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.00.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

