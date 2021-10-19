Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 200,936 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.