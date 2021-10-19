Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 5,179 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Globe Life worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

