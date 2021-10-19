Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 13,430 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

