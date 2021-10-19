Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.06 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,595 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $214,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $410,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

