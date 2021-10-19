Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.84 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

