NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPCE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPCE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 5,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,979. NeuroPace has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.