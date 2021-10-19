NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,118 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.26.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 767.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 797,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 757.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

